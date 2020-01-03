Hessamoddin Ashena, adviser to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, has said Washington “passed red lines” with its assassination of Gen. Qassem Soleimani and will “have to face its consequences”.
The presidential adviser on Friday added that United States President Donald Trump has pushed Washington into the “most dangerous regional circumstances”.
“Trump, with his gambling, has pushed the US into the most dangerous regional circumstances. One who passes the red lines will have to be ready to face its consequences,” he said.
Earlier on Friday, the IRGC confirmed that Major General Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of the IRGC, had been killed in US airstrikes in Baghdad.
Source: Press TV
