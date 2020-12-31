BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:40 P.M.) – The Iranian authorities revealed on Wednesday that they have received all the details of the assassination plan of the commander of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, General Qassem Soleimani, confirming the involvement of two countries in the attack.

Assistant Speaker of the Iranian Parliament for International Affairs, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, said in an interview with the Iranian “Khabar” channel, “It has also become clear to us through the investigations conducted by the Iranian authorities, in which country the military command room that carried out the assassination was, as it became clear to us which country gave Information for the Americans about the arrival of Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad. ”

“There are two cooperating countries in the assassination case, and the judiciary will reveal them in a timely manner when all necessary procedures are completed,” Abdollahian noted, adding that ” we now have a list of 48 people with well-known names , which includes American leaders and perpetrators, and a case has been filed against them.”

On Wednesday, the Prosecutor General in Tehran, Ali Al-Qassi Mehr, accused the British company G4S , which is responsible for aviation security at Baghdad International Airport, of being involved in the assassination of Soleimani.

He said, “The British company has provided the US military in Iraq with the arrival date of the plane carrying Qassem Soleimani,” and also accused Germany of being involved in the assassination of Soleimani, noting that Iran “has granted 6 countries, namely Iraq, Syria, Qatar, Kuwait, Lebanon and Jordan, judicial representation to investigate the Soleimani assassination, and we recently received the result of judicial representation from Iraq.”

The commander of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Qassem Soleimani, and Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis in the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces, were killed on January 3, in an American raid targeting their convoy near Baghdad airport.