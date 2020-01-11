Tehran unintentionally shot down Ukraine’s Boeing 737 because of “human error”, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Saturday.

The Iranian military also confirmed in a statement on state TV that the jet was brought down unintentionally as it flew close to a sensitive military installation. According to the statement, the parties responsible will be held accountable by the judiciary.

The armed forces have expressed their condolences to the families of the victims.

The Ukrainian Airlines Boeing 737-800 travelling from Tehran to Kiev crashed soon after takeoff from Tehran Airport on Wednesday.

All 176 people on board the aircraft died, including citizens of Iran, Ukraine, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, and Afghanistan.

 

Source: Sputnik

Is this so called revenge against US army!? First they stampedo dozens of their own people during funeral of their beloved general then they shoot down ukrainian airliner with most of iranians onboard. All this and none U.S. army personnel harmed…

