Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi on Sunday said that the elimination of Abu Bakr Baghdadi, the leader of the Daesh* terrorist organisation by the US air force was not “a big deal” and that Washington had simply destroyed its own “creature.”

“Not a big deal! You just killed your creature,” Jahromi posted on Twitter in response to Trump’s tweet reading “Something very big has just happened!”

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump announced having hunted down Baghdadi in Syria’s Idlib and thanked Russia, Iraq, Syria and Turkey for their assistance in the course of the operation. Russia, in particular, “treated [the US military] great” and opened the Syrian airspace under its control for the US fleet of helicopters to access Baghdadi, the US president claimed.

Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said that Baghdadi’s death would not put an end to the Islamic State.

“IS will not be destroyed with bombs and munitions, it is still developing … Just like in the situation around the death of [Osama] bin Laden [former head of al-Qaeda, banned in Russia], when the root of terrorism was not destroyed, the death of Baghdadi will not become an end of the Islamic State,” Rabiei wrote on his Twitter page.

The terrorist number one made his first media appearance in 2014 when the ISIS officially re-branded itself into the IS and declared itself a caliphate under Baghdadi’s leadership. Since then, he has made headlines multiple times with claims that he had been killed.

Source: Sputnik

Discuss

2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Daeshbags-SuxLong Live Syria Recent comment authors
Long Live Syria
Guest
Long Live Syria
The root of terrorism is the Religion followers are following as it clearly gives an open license and it advises its followers to wage Jihad against Kafurs and to kill non believers and any one who doesn’t follow Islam and who are considered as Idol worshipers and teaches that killing others is not a sin and you can go to heaven and get virgins as bonus. How can you then eradicate terrorism? World over only 1 religion followers easily take to terrorism like fish takes to water.

2019-10-28 06:47
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
Remember that ISIS founder Zarqawi hid in Iran before being smuggled into Iraq in 2002… So, who is pulling ISIS strings? Well, obviously those who gained influence since ISIS creation… And Iran gained influence in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Afghanistan and Yemen…
Getting rid from Erdogan or Khamenei will surely be a greater deal, thus there is an advantage : these are not into hiding…

2019-10-28 16:06