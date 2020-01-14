BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – The Spokesman of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corp (IRGC) Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif said on Tuesday that approximately 25 million people attended the three-day-long funeral procession of Major-General Qassem Soleimani.
“When the body of the late General was repatriated, in five cities of Ahvaz, Mashhad, Tehran, Qom and Kerman, 25 million people took part in massive street funeral processions,” Sharif said on Tuesday.
The IRGC commander added that the large turnout was a strong message to the U.S. administration regarding the magnitude of their assassination.
The Quds Force commander and the Popular Mobilization Units Deputy Commander Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes were assassinated on January 3rd after leaving Damascus for Baghdad that night.
On the last day of Soleimani’s funeral procession in his home city of Kernaz, the IRGC launched several missiles towards the U.S. Armed Forces in Iraq.
In total, the IRGC fired 22 missiles towards the U.S. Armed Forces, with at least 17 of them targeting the ‘Ayn Al-Assad Base in Iraq’s Al-Anbar Governorate.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.