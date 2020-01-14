BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – The Spokesman of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corp (IRGC) Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif said on Tuesday that approximately 25 million people attended the three-day-long funeral procession of Major-General Qassem Soleimani.

“When the body of the late General was repatriated, in five cities of Ahvaz, Mashhad, Tehran, Qom and Kerman, 25 million people took part in massive street funeral processions,” Sharif said on Tuesday.

The IRGC commander added that the large turnout was a strong message to the U.S. administration regarding the magnitude of their assassination.

The Quds Force commander and the Popular Mobilization Units Deputy Commander Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes were assassinated on January 3rd after leaving Damascus for Baghdad that night.

On the last day of Soleimani’s funeral procession in his home city of Kernaz, the IRGC launched several missiles towards the U.S. Armed Forces in Iraq.

In total, the IRGC fired 22 missiles towards the U.S. Armed Forces, with at least 17 of them targeting the ‘Ayn Al-Assad Base in Iraq’s Al-Anbar Governorate.

