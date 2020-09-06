BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – On Sunday, the Iranian authorities announced the details of the sabotage attack at the Natanz nuclear reactor, confirming that the security services were able to uncover the cause of the explosion.

“In comments at a televised interview on Sunday, Behrouz Kamalvandi said the security organizations have detected the cause of the July 2 incident in Natanz nuclear site and identified the elements behind the act of sabotage,” the Tasnim Agency reported.

The spokesman for the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization, Behrouz Kamalvandi, said, “The security services have uncovered the causes of the sabotage act in Natanz, and the details of the sabotage action are still with the security services,” according to the Mehr News Agency

Kamalvandi said, “The IAEA inspectors cannot be accused of being responsible for the attacks on our nuclear facilities, but they can be the cause of them,” stressing that Iran “takes all precautions to ensure that there are no spies among the inspectors of the international agency.”

The Iranian official affirmed that his country “succeeded in confronting a large number of cyber attacks on its nuclear facilities,” noting that the security forces in his country have identified the perpetrators of the Natanz explosion, their motives and the method of carrying out the attack.

Behrouz Kamalvandi said earlier that “the explosion of the Natanz facility resulted from a sabotage operation ,” stressing that two new buildings were prepared to complete work in Natanz.

Iran witnessed an explosion in a building belonging to the Natanz nuclear plant. Three Iranian officials, who declined to be named, told Reuters that the explosion was a result of a cyber attack, while other officials said that “Israel could be behind the attacks,” but they did any details.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry confirmed, “Tehran will respond firmly to any government or regime that is proven to be involved in the Natanz nuclear complex incident in Isfahan, central Iran.”