BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:40 P.M.) – The spokesman for the Iranian Armed Forces, Abu al-Fadl Shikaraji, said that Iran has transferred its technological experience in the defense field to Yemen so that the Yemenis can manufacture missiles and drones themselves.
“We transferred the technological experience in the field of defense to them and they have learned to produce missiles, UAVs and weapons in Yemen themselves,” Shikaraji said, as quoted by the Fars News Agency.
“It is not like we give them missiles from Iran. We have passed on our experience and knowledge to the Yemeni people,” he continued.
This claim by Shikaraji marks the first time that any Iranian official has revealed the specific exchange of military technology information between the Islamic Republic and Ansarallah Movement.
For years, it has been suspected that the Ansarallah Movement is using prototypes of Iranian missiles and drones; however, Tehran has previously denied providing weapons to them and refrained from elaborating on defense cooperation.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.