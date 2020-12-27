BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:40 P.M.) – The spokesman for the People’s Committee to Commemorate the Commander of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, General Qassem Soleimani, revealed on Sunday, the number of people involved in the assassination of Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis.

Hossein Amir Abdollahian said at a press conference on Sunday that “the number of the main defendants in the case of the assassination of the martyr General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis increased from 45 to 48 persons,” the Tasnim Agency reported.

“The programs to commemorate the martyrdom of Hajj Qassem Soleimani began with the meeting of the family of the martyr Soleimani and the officials of the Committee and the Foundation with the leader of the revolution, and these programs will continue in Iran and other countries until January 16,” indicating that “a ceremony will be held in Tehran in the presence of a number of personalities, taking into account health protocols,”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Abdollahian, there will also be a ceremony in the city of Kerman, the birthplace of General Soleimani, for a period of 10 days.

With regard to the judicial procedures to follow up on the assassination case, the spokesperson of the People’s Committee for Commemoration stated, “It should be said that the verdict will be issued soon, given the efforts of the judiciary to issue a ruling to prosecute those who ordered and carried out the assassination of General Soleimani,” noting that “the number of the main accused in the assassination case General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis rose from 45 to 48 people. ”

At the conclusion of the press conference, Hussein Amir Abd al-Lahyan said that “Severe retaliation is on the agenda of the Islamic Republic, although some slaps were directed at the perpetrators and the US terrorist government.”

The commander of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Qassem Soleimani, and the Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, were killed on January 3, 2020, in an American raid targeting their convoy near Baghdad airport.