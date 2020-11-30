BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:50 P.M.) – The Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Ali Shamkhani, said on MOnday that the country’s intelligence services had anticipated the possibility and location of the terrorist assassination that targeted the Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

During the burial ceremony of the prominent Iranian nuclear and defense scientist, he stressed that the intelligence services had strengthened the necessary protection measures for him, but that “the enemy used a completely new and different method this time,” the Fars News Agency reported.

He added, “The services of the nuclear scientist cannot be seen. The enemy has been seeking to assassinate him for 20 years and unfortunately succeeded in reaching his goal after 20 years of failure.”

The Ministry of Security announced that the measures taken by the ministry’s affiliates led to the finding of clues about those involved in the assassination of Zadeh.

The Public Relations and Information Center of the Ministry of Security said that the measures taken by the employees of the Ministry of Security led to finding clues about those involved in the assassination of the martyr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, noting that the details of these measures will be announced to citizens later.

On Sunday, the Fars News Agency published what it said were the details of the operation that killed Fakhrizadeh last Friday.

It indicated that the car that was leading the protection team separated from the convoy a few kilometers from the site of the accident, with the aim of investigating and monitoring any suspicious movement in the specified location in the city of Abserd.

The agency pointed out that “this process lasted 3 minutes, and there was no human worker at the scene of the assassination, only automatic weapons were fired, and no one was injured as a result of the incident except for the Iranian scientist’s bodyguards.”

Iran has since accused Israel of killing its nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.