BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:40 P.M.) – On Wednesday, the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Major General Hossein Salami, revealed the establishment of a new naval military base east of the Strait of Hormuz.
The state-owned Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) quoted Salami during the inauguration ceremony of the “headquarters of the martyr Syed Majid Rahbar”, affiliated to the naval force of the Revolutionary Guard, in the city of Serik, east of the Strait of Hormuz (south of the country), as saying:
“The headquarters of the martyr Rahbar is located in one of the most strategic areas. In terms of defense and offense, in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.”
Salami noted that the inauguration of this naval headquarters “contributes to strengthening and raising the level of the maritime operations of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the areas of defense, attack and monitoring in the Persian Gulf region.”
Salami stressed, “The goal of establishing the martyr Rahbar’s marine headquarters lies in the complete anticipation of entry and exit of vessels coming from outside the region in the Strait of Hormuz, the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.”
This latest move by Iran comes at a time of great friction between the Islamic Republic and Arab states in the Gulf region.
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.