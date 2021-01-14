BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 P.M.) – The commander of the border guards of the Iranian internal security forces, Brigadier General Ahmed Ali Kuderzi, said that his country is coordinating with Turkey in the field of providing security for the border areas, pointing out that this cooperation will be strengthened in the future.

The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Thursday morning that Kuderzi’s statements came after a meeting he held via a video conference with the commanders of border guards in the provinces of West Azerbaijan (northwestern Iran) and Kurdistan (western Iran) and the commander of the Turkish gendarmerie.

“During these talks, security issues and possible partial problems at the borders were discussed,” the general said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He pointed out that the exchange of information would enhance security in the region, and that there is high-level coordination between Iran and Turkey, and it was decided that there would be close contacts between the border guards of the two sides in the event of any event occurring on the borders between the two countries, and to address the problem in cooperation together.

The commander of the Iranian border guard pointed out that there are problems, including infiltration of the borders, the entry of weapons and equipment into the country, and the activities of anti-country groups at the borders, stressing that the coordination procedures necessary to manage these cases have been agreed upon.

Brigadier General Kuderzi noted that he discussed with the Turkish side views on the file of recovering criminals between the two countries, and necessary measures have been taken in this field to exchange information with other neighboring countries.