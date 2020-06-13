BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – Tehran announced on Saturday that the man who was recently sentenced to death for spying on the late Quds Force commander, Major General Qassem Soleimani, has nothing to do with the assassination of the Iranian military leader, revealing that he was providing information to the Mossad and the American intelligence about the Iranian forces in Syria.

“The spy Mahmoud Mousavi Majd, who was sentenced to death, was residing in Syria with his family, and he provided information about Iranian advisors, the work of the Ministry of Defense and the Qods Force and the movements of Qassem Soleimani and his places of residence during 2018 and 2019 to the Israeli Mossad and U.S. intelligence,” RT Arabic reported, citing an Iranian official.

The report said that “the spy Mahmoud Mousavi Majd has nothing to do with the assassination of Soleimani, and he was providing the enemy with information about our advisory forces in Syria.”

They pointed out that the death sentence against Mousavi Majd had already been passed and was upheld, and will be implemented at a later time.

Information about Majd’s death sentence was first reported by the Iranian media earlier this week; it was first revealed that the spy had provided information to foreign intelligence agencies about the whereabouts of Soleimani and other Iranian military commanders in Syria.

Advertisements