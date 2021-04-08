BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Iranian website, Noor News, revealed new details about the attack on the Iranian ship near the coast of Djibouti in the Red Sea this week.

The site quoted one of the ship’s navigators as saying that “the day before the incident, there was an unidentified helicopter that flew between 5 to 10 minutes at the edge of the ship,” adding that “on the day of the incident and after about four hours had passed since the attack on the ship, two unidentified speed boats arrived between 10 and 11 A.M. local time on a patrol near the ship. ”

According to the state-owned Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), the ship, the “Saviz”, was performing its duties in the field of maritime navigation security in the course of ship traffic lines and confronting sea pirates in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. It was also working as a technical and logistical support station for Iran in the Red Sea, they said.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry confirmed earlier that the Saviz was attacked in the Red Sea off the coast of Djibouti, causing minor damage, pointing out that an investigation is underway to find out the circumstances of the incident and the cause of it.

A report by the New York Times, citing an American official, said that Israel had informed the United States that it was the one who attacked Saviz.

