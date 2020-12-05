BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 A.M.) – The Iranian ambassador and permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Kazem Gharibabadi, said that Iran will seriously pursue the issue of publishing the confidential IAEA report on Iran’s nuclear program in the western media in a legal way.

The state official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) quoted Gharibabadi as saying that Iran’s legal protests and follow-ups towards the agency in the field of preserving confidential information date back more than two decades.

“Before delving into the roots of these problems, I should point out that at various stages, based on the commitments of our country and the task assigned to the agency by the Board of Governors, the agency prepares reports on verification of the implementation of obligations and places them at the disposal of the Board of Rulers,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Iranian ambassador continued, “For a long time, the reports of the safeguard procedures were prepared by the agency in very detail and distributed among the member states, and during the last five years they were replaced by the reports of the nuclear agreement.”

He revealed two problems in this context, the first is related to the size of the details of the assurance procedures that should be included in these reports, and the second is that the mechanism for announcing the reports to members of the agency is completely deficient, and these reports before they leave the state of secrecy are leaked to the media .

Gharibabadi stressed that the publication of detailed information in the reports should reach a minimum and that unnecessary data should not be made public, stressing that his country will follow up this issue with the International Atomic Energy Agency.