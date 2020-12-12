BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) -The Iranian army announced that it is monitoring the movements of foreign forces in the region and that its air defenses are monitoring the movements of American B-52 bombers.

The deputy commander of the Iranian army’s Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense headquarters, Brigadier-General Qadir Rahimzadeh, said that the army is monitoring all movements of foreign forces in the area, including US B-52 bombers.

“All foreign forces’ movements in the region, including B-52 bombers, are monitored at a distance of more than 150 km from the country’s air borders in the southern Gulf,” Rahimzadeh said.

“Iranian air defenses monitor their movements moment by moment,” adding that, “We are aware of all the movements of neighboring countries and we are watching them moment by moment in the intelligence and operations centers of the country’s air defense.”

This announcement comes just a day after it was revealed that the US military had sent its B-52 strategic bombers to the Persian Gulf, in what was described as a powerful message to Iran and a renewed commitment to protecting American allies and interests in the Middle East.

Tensions in the Persian Gulf have been incredibly high this month, following the assassination of the Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh near the capital, Tehran, on November 29th.

Iran has vowed to respond to the assassination, which they said was carried out by the Israeli Mossad and elements of the opposition group, the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (MEK).

The MEK has denied the allegations, while Israel has refused to comment.