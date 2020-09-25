BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – The Iranian Revolutionary Guard revealed that it had conducted radio communications with the U.S.S. Nimitz while crossing the Strait of Hormuz last Friday.

The commander of the naval forces in the Revolutionary Guard, Brigadier General Ali Reza Tungsiri, said that the IRGC monitored the transit of the American aircraft carrier and the accompanying battle group, consisting of three warships, and made a call to it and asked some questions, stressing that the American forces responded to the Iranian forces and answered their questions.

The Revolutionary Guards had published aerial photos and video of the American warships that crossed the Strait of Hormuz a week ago towards the Gulf waters, and the wireless communication, despite their classification of each other as a terrorist military force.

Tungsiri said in an interview with Iranian TV that the U.S. aircraft carrier abided by the laws of maritime navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, adding that it was operating all surface and air radar devices while crossing the strait, and three American helicopters were flying over it, indicating that it was spotted in the Strait of Hormuz, and near Nazat Islands and opposite the Aslawiyah oil region in the Gulf waters.

Tungsiri pointed out that the American forces had not been present in the Gulf waters for the past ten months, stressing that sending the aircraft carrier and the accompanying battle group was a propaganda act aimed at “declaring support for the countries that normalized the relationship with Israel and betrayed their people, Palestine and Islam.”

The military official said, “It makes no difference with regard to Iran, whether the Americans are in the Gulf region or not, but it is better for them to be under our supervision.”

Tungsiri accused the American forces of not adhering to the maritime rules of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz in some cases, and said that an American warship, while entering the exit lane from the Strait of Hormuz, collided with a Japanese oil tanker, and added that an Emirati tourist boat was hit by an American warship, which as a result, an Indian citizen was killed and another person was injured, without indicating the time of the two incidents.

Tungsiri warned of “the occurrence of a nuclear catastrophe that will affect the Gulf region for at least eleven years, in the event of an accident involving U.S. ships using nuclear fuel in the Gulf waters.”