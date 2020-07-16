BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – On Thursday, the Iranian military revealed the number of Iranian killed by Israeli strikes in Syria.
Citing Major General Abu al-Fadl Shukarji, a spokesman for the Iranian Army, the Tasnim News Agency said that Israel’s raids on Syria nine years ago killed nine Iranians, and that the talk of the Israeli and Western media about hundreds or thousands killed is a lie.
Maj. Gen. Shukarji said that what the Israeli and American sides are saying about this number comes in the context of psychological and media war against Iran, and to pretend that Iran is still present in Syria .
The general stressed that “the Iranian presence in Syria is legal, and it came at the request of the Syrian government and people, with the aim of helping them confront American and Israeli terrorism as well as to deal with ISIS terrorism.”
For years, opposition media have claimed several Iranians have been killed in Syria, despite providing little proof to corroborate their claims.
In addition to falsified death tolls, the total number of Iranians present in Syria have been greatly hyperbolized, with some anti-Iranian government sites claiming “90,000” Iranians in Syria.
Iran maintains that their presence in Syria is legal, as their advisers were invited to the Arab Republic by the government in Damascus.
