BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – The Iranian authorities announced on Sunday that they have determined the base used by the U.S. forces to intercept the Mahan Air plane that was flying over Syria on Thursday, July 24th.

In an interview with Iranian state television, the Special Assistant to the Head of the Iranian Shura Council for International Affairs, Hussein Amir Abdollahian, said that the Islamic Republic has determined the base used by the U.S. fighter jets to intercept the Mahan Air flight.

“The Iranian authorities have revealed more than 90% of the details of this incident, including the base from which the American fighters launched,” Abdollahian said in the interview.

He would then turn his attention to Israel, who he said played a role in the aircraft’s interception.

“The Zionists are trying to carry out provocative actions on the one hand, and on the other hand denying their role, adding that” the Zionists are currently living in a fragile situation.”

He continued, “The Zionist entity immediately denied the threatening the Iranian civilian plane from the site of fear, so the Zionist entity is not at the level that constitutes a threat to the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

“Under the air navigation laws of the Chicago Convention and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), warplanes have no right to intercept civil flights,” the Iranian official added on the measure.

On the legal and political measures taken by Iran regarding the American military threat to the Iranian passenger plane, Abdollahian said:

“Legally, the Iranian ambassador to the United Nations in New York made a formal protest that night, and summoned the Swiss ambassador, who is the guardian of US interests in Iran, and preliminary measures were taken. It is also possible for Iran to refer to the legal mechanisms at the international level. ”

He pointed out that “this incident was not an ordinary incident,” adding that “there are various views about this incident, and one of these views is to deceive the Syrian air defenses and bring down the Iranian civilian plane. “

