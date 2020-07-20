BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – An Iranian official in the electricity industry revealed on Sunday evening the cause of the explosion at an energy facility in the Isfahan provice, which occurred earlier in the day.

The Fars News Agency quoted a spokesman for the Iranian electricity industry, Mustafa Rajabi Mashhadi, that the ‘eruption’ of a power transformer was behind the incident, which occurred in a sub-station next to the Isfahan power station .

Mashhadi said that one of the transformers used in the sub-station adjacent to the Isfahan Thermal Power Station, which is the Islamabad station, had an incident on Sunday morning.

Mashhadi denied that the explosion was due to sabotage, noting that the issue of the transformer’s exposure to an incident has been confirmed, especially since it occurred in the sub-station adjacent to this thermal station, which means the possibility of the incident due to sabotage is unthinkable.

Furthermore, on the extent of the impact of the incident on the provision of electricity to Isfahan, he explained that it did not harm the Isfahan thermal power plant, and the process of providing electricity to the area covered by the station was not affected, noting that the Islamabad thermal power station in Isfahan is approximately 50-years-old.

The director of the Electric Power Generation Company in Isfahan province, Saeed Mohseni, previously mentioned that an explosion at a power transformer in the Islamabad station in Isfahan province occurred at five on Sunday morning, pointing out that the explosion did not result in any losses, and did not cause any injuries.

He continued, “The explosion at the power plant in Isfahan was controlled, it was repaired and returned to service after two hours, and other damages that resulted from it are also being repaired.”

During the past weeks, Iran has witnessed a series of explosions that rocked several military, nuclear and industrial sites, including the Natanz facility.

