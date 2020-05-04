BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 P.M.) – Iranian Deputy Defense Minister, Qassem Taqi Zadeh, revealed on Monday the presence of five Iranians in U.S. prisons.
According to Zadeh, the Iranians are accused by the U.S. of carrying out “military activities” on behalf of the Islamic Republic.
For his part, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said that diplomatic efforts are continuing to assure the health of the Iranian community residing in the United States.
Rabiei said during a press conference that the government is following the issue of the conditions of Iranian prisoners who are held in American prisons, adding that one of the prisoners was infected with the coronavirus.
He stated that, contrary to the allegations made by the U.S. authorities, its treatment of prisoners was “immoral and inhuman.”
Rabiei stressed that all Iranians who were imprisoned in American prisons face false accusations, stressing in this regard that there are reports indicating that the Iranians in a U.S. prison do not enjoy health and medical services, adding that “this is a shameful act committed by Washington.”
The spokesman indicated that Washington is responsible for the health and safety of all Iranians imprisoned in the United States, noting that Iran “calls on the American authorities to release immediately and unconditionally all detained Iranian hostages.”
