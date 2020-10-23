BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:45 P.M.) – The Iranian Foreign Ministry said that Tehran has blacklisted the U.S. ambassador to Iraq and two other diplomats, in response to a similar American move that targeted Iran’s ambassador to Baghdad.

Said Khatib Zadeh, a spokesman for the ministry, posted on Twitter: “The American ambassador to Iraq, Matthew Tueiler, played a pivotal role in coordinating terrorist operations in and outside Iraq and in … the assassination of General (Qassem) Soleimani … Today, Iran is including him and two other officials involved in … The command “within a black list”.

On Thursday, the U.S. Treasury Department announced the imposition of sanctions against leaders of Hezbollah and on five Iranian economic and political entities.

The U.S. Treasury issued a statement saying: “Entities affiliated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, as they worked to sow discord among the American electorate by spreading misleading information on the Internet and carrying out malicious influence operations aimed at misleading them.”

The sanctions also included two leaders in Hezbollah, namely the members of the central council of the party Nabil Qaouq and Hassan Al-Baghdadi, who were described by the Office of Foreign Assets Control as among the most prominent personnel in the administration of Hezbollah’s operations and its military activities.

Washington also imposed sanctions on the Iranian ambassador to Iraq, Iraj Masjedi, who was described by the Treasury Department as a “general in the Revolutionary Guards who played a prominent role in training and arming militias.”