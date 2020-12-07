BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Iranian authorities responded on Monday to the allegations about the deteriorating health of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The Iranian Fars News Agency quoted an official close to Khamenei as denying the rumors that were circulating on social media about the deteriorating health of the Iranian Supreme Leader.

Previously, Newsweek reported on Saturday that Khamenei transferred his powers to his son with mounting concerns about the deterioration of his health.

The report claimed that the Iranian Supreme Leader transferred his powers to his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, who currently oversees the security and intelligence services in Iran.

Khamenei, 81, assumed the highest religious position in Iran in 1989, following the death of the founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. He previously suffered some health problems in 2014, when he underwent surgery for prostate-related issues in Tehran.