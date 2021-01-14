BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – A commander in the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced on Thursday said that the Israeli raids on military sites in eastern Syria did not cause any casualties, while further threatening Israel with a strong response.

The Fars News Agency quoted the political assistant to the commander of the corps, Ahmed Karim Khani, as saying that the raids launched by Israel on Wednesday did not result in any casualties.

Karim Khani said that the information announced by the Syrian Observatory that 57 soldiers and fighters were killed at dawn on Wednesday in these raids are “lies and media propaganda, and this attack did not result in any casualties.”

Karim Khani stressed that “the Zionists fear of Iran’s revenge forced them to carry out blind attacks.”

He added that Tel Aviv is well aware that the attacks on “resistance sites” in Syria will be met with a strong reaction.

At approximately 1:10 A.M. (local time) on Wednesday, the Israeli Air Force launched a powerful attack on the administrative capital of Deir Ezzor and the countryside of the city of Albukamal near the Iraqi border.

According to a source from the Syrian Arab Army, at least one of their soldiers was killed and a dozen more were wounded. The source added that several fighters from the National Defense Forces (NDF) of Deir Ezzor were killed, but could not confirm the total death toll at this time.