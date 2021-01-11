BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – The Iranian police have requested Interpol issue arrest warrants for four suspects involved in the assassination of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

“We are working on preparing a defense list for Interpol to issue a red note also against the perpetrators of the assassination of Qassem Soleimani,” Iranian police spokesman Mahdi Hajian said.

Earlier, the head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee in the Iranian Shura Council, Mojtaba Dhul-Nuri, announced that the security forces had found clues about those involved in the assassination of the head of the Research and Technology Center at the Iranian Ministry of Defense, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was killed on November 27th.

Iran accused Israel of playing a role in the assassination, describing it as a terrorist operation, which included the opposition group, the People’s Mujahideen of Iran (MEK).

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has promised a “harsh response” to the those involved in the assassination of the late nuclear scientist.