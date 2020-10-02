BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – The chief assistant to Iran’s foreign minister for private political affairs, Ali Asghar Khaji, issued a statement that demanded the U.S. leave Syrian territory.

The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported this week that Khaji condemned the illegal U.S. presence and control of Syria’s oil fields.

Khaji stressed the need for Washington to withdraw and to continue the war against terrorism until it is completely uprooted from Syrian territory .

The agency indicated that Khaji’s statements came during a telephone conversation that took place with the Japanese Special Coordinator for Syrian Affairs, Akira Anju, in which the two sides reviewed the latest developments in Syria, including the recent meeting of the Constitutional Committee, the negotiation process in the Astana formula, and the situation in Idlib and east of the Euphrates.

Khaji and Anju called for the continuation of dialogue, especially within the framework of this committee, at a time when the Iranian and Japanese sides touched on the difficult humanitarian conditions resulting from the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic in Syria, and called on the international community to send more relief aid to the country.

He referred to his country’s principled positions regarding the necessity of a political solution to the current crisis in Syria and support for “Syrian-Syrian dialogue”, within the framework of the constitutional committee’s tasks, calling for an end to foreign interference in the performance of this committee.