BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:45 P.M.) – The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) Aerospace Force on Wednesday released images of the Al-Udeid Base in Qatar, which hosts thousands of U.S. troops, taken by Iran’s newly-launched satellite, Nour-1.

The images taken through the mosaicing method by the Nour-1 satellite, which was launched successfully on April 22, are high resolution and show the largest U.S. airbase in the Middle-East in Qatar, which hosts nearly 13,000 American forces.

The IRGC’s satellite images of the Al-Udeid Airbase come against the backdrop of the allegations made by U.S. Space Commander Gen. Jay Raymond on April 26 that the Nour-1 “is a tumbling webcam in space; unlikely providing intel”.

The IRGC launched the satellite aboard Qassed (Carrier) satellite carrier during an operation that was staged in Dasht-e Kavir, Iran’s sprawling Central desert.

The Qassed is a three-stage launcher using compound solid-liquid fuel.

The satellite was placed into the orbit at 425km above Earth’s surface.

The satellite was sent into the space on the anniversary of the IRGC’s establishment (April 22, 1979).

The IRGC announced in a statement on Tuesday that it has started the final phase of the ‘Great Prophet-14’ drills in the southern part of the country, and added that Nour-1 Satellite is being used to monitor the wargames.

Furthermore, the IRGC fired ballistic missiles from underground platforms during the second day of the Great Prophet-14.

The successful firing of ballistic missiles fully hidden in camouflage deep under the ground is an important achievement that could pose serious challenges to enemy intelligence agencies, the Fars News Agency said.

In the final stage of the IRGC’s drills, which took place in the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, the IRGC’s drones attacked a mock enemy aircraft carrier, taking full control of it after striking the command center.

