BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:40 A.M.) – The Iranian media published on social media a new video clip of the Iranian missile strike on the Ain Al-Assad base in western Iraq, where US forces are stationed.

This attack, which took place on January 8th, 2020, was carried out by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on the US forces at the Ain Al-Assad base, which is one of the largest installations in the country.

The video shows an Iranian operations room and the moment of pressing the launch button for the missiles that fell on the base in the Al-Anbar Governorate of western Iraq, causing huge explosions at the site, where the flames escalated to tens of meters.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iraq carried out this powerful attack on the US forces in response to the assassinations of Major General Qassem Soleimani of the IRGC’s Quds Force and Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units.

Later in the year, the US military deployed Patriot missiles to the country, amid the increase in attacks on the Green Zone in Baghdad, which have been blamed on the Iraqi forces allied with Iran.

Tensions have remained high between the US and Iran, as several reports surfaced last month about the American President Donald Trump’s interest in possibly striking the nuclear facilities of the Islamic Republic.