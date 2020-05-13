BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:45 P.M.) – The official website of the Iranian army published a video clip about the incident that happened to the Konarak battleship in the Sea of Oman last Sunday, which killed 19 sailors and wounded 15 others.

The video stated that the battleship assigned to send the target to a marine area in the Gulf of Oman during the Iranian naval exercises was accidentally hit by a missile fired by the Jamaran destroyer towards the target.

In the video, they mentioned that the main cause of the accident was due to a technical error in the missile that was launched, and the presence of a problem in the missile’s guidance, indicating that it could be hostile electronic warfare from the causes of the accident.

The “Iran era” website, which is close to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, commented on the video, referring to the threat that U.S. President Donald Trump made about destroying Iranian boats in the Gulf waters less than three weeks ago.

The site said that with the military considering the possibility that the United States had electronically penetrated the missile system that targeted the battleship, it is also possible that the U.S. Navy was the one that targeted the ship.

