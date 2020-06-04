BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 P.M.) – The Associated Press reported on Thursday that Iran has released the former U.S. Marine, Michael White, who has been detained in the Islamic Republic since 2018.

The agency quoted U.S. officials as confirming that White boarded a plane from the Swiss government, while Special Envoy for Iran in the administration of President Donald Trump, Brian Hook, accompanied a doctor to the city of Zurich to meet him.

White is scheduled to return from Zurich to the United States on a U.S. plane.

The mother of the released citizen, Joan White, confirmed that her son was on the way back to his homeland, and said: “The nightmare is over.”

White was detained with the Iranian authorities in July 2018 during a visit to meet a woman who he had met online.

The American was sentenced to ten years in prison for insulting Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and publishing classified information on the internet.

The AP report indicated that White’s release was part of an exchange deal that also includes Iranian scholar and academic Cyrus Asgari, who recently returned to his homeland after his release by the American authorities.

