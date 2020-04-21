BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:45 P.M.) – The spokesman for Iran’s judiciary said that the decision to temporarily release 100,000 prisoners due to the coronavirus included 1,000 foreign prisoners.

The Iranian judiciary rejected a report issued by the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Iran at the United Nations, accusing Tehran of distinguishing between the prisoners who were released recently, due to the spread of coronavirus.

Ghulam Hussein Ismaili, a spokesman for the judiciary, said during a press conference broadcast live on state television that Iran made the decision to temporarily release 100,000 prisoners, included 1,000 foreign prisoners, stressing that among them were activists of anti-Iranian countries.

Ismaili added that the basic criteria to release prisoners was based on the type of crime they committed. including if they are a risk to society, and their capabilities to pay financial bail.

He emphasized that there was no distinction between prisoners, even in their nationalities, and that Iran does not recognize dual citizenship.

Ismaili called on the United Nations Rapporteur to submit a report on the conditions of prisoners in Britain and the United States of America in light of the spread of coronavirus.

