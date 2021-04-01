BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:50 P.M.) – An Iranian military official announced on Wednesday that his country will take a new move regarding its border areas.

The state-owned Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) quoted the commander of the Iranian border guard forces, Brigadier General Ali Kuderzi, as saying that his troops are establishing sustainable security within the Iranian border regions.

In his statement to reporters in Kermanshah (southwest Iran), Brigadier General Kuderzi announced that this governorate is among the border governorates that are candidates for the provision of smart systems, revealing that his country is preparing and supplying the border strip with smart detection systems, which helps to strengthen the monitoring and foresight operations there.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brigadier General Kuderzi referred to the movements of those he called “enemies and elements opposed to the Islamic Revolution across borders and their attempts to infiltrate and target the sacred Islamic system in Iran,” stressing that his country enjoys a special strategic location in light of the remarkable environmental diversity within the border areas extending over large areas there.

The commander of the Iranian border guard forces stressed that equipping the border strip with smart systems is one of the priorities of this force, looking forward to strengthening the foresight and control operations at the border regions through the implementation of this project.

The commander of the Iranian border guard forces added: “Iran’s competent and vigilant border guard forces play a major role in securing and protecting the country’s vulnerabilities.”

Having problems with Twitter / Facebook / Parler etc? AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Click to join now! AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Share this article:







1



















1 Share