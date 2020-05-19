BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:40 P.M.) – In an interview with the semi-official Tasnim News Agency, an Iranian military source refuted the statements of the outgoing Israeli Defense Minister, Naftali Bennett, regarding the start of the Iranian withdrawal from Syria.

According to the Iranian military source, “despite the allegations of the Zionist officials, there has been no change in the quantity or quality of the Iranian advisory presence in Syria,” noting that Bennett’s allegations are “an attempt to fill his empty record of any achievement.”

The source pointed out that Iran is in Syria at the official request of the legitimate Syrian government and to help in combating terrorism in this country, and “we will stay as long as the Syrian government needs Iranian advisory support.”

The source pointed out that Naftali’s statements “are similar to the continuing allegations of the Zionist entity regarding the implementation of successful military operations against Iranian forces in Syria or cyber attacks on various installations in Iran, which are far from reality.”

Hussein Amir Abdullahian, Special Assistant to the President of the Iranian Parliament for International Affairs, said on Sunday: ” There is no justification for the Islamic Republic to reduce the number of its forces in Syria, stressing that the Syrian government continues to call and demands that we help it in combating terrorism, we will be by its side with every force to combat terrorism and the stability of security and peace in Syria. ”

Abdullahian also stressed that “the Americans wanted to remove Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and topple the political system in Syria, but they failed, and today they send messages to President Assad and offer him agreements.

The outgoing Israeli Defense Minister, Naftali Bennett, said that Iran had begun withdrawing its forces from Syria, without providing any evidence to support its assertion.

In his farewell speech, Bennett said on Monday: “Iran is greatly reducing the scope (of work) of its forces in Syria, and it has also begun to evacuate a number of bases.”

Advertisements