BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:40 P.M.) – The Iranian authorities retrieved the remains of 55 Iranians, who were killed in the Iran-Iraq War (1980-1988), the Fars News Agency reported on Sunday.

According to the publication, the Iranian authorities transferred the remains of the 55 soldier via the Shalamjah international border with Iraq.

During the reception ceremony for the remains of the unknown Iranians, the commander of the tracing committee in the Iranian Armed Forces, Brigadier General Muhammad Baqirzadeh, said:

“These martyrs were martyred during the operations of Karbala 5, Al-Fajr and Khyber, along with the enemy attacks during the years 1986 and 1988.”

The Fars News Agency added that the remains of the Iranians will be transferred today to the Maraj Al-Shuhada area in Ahvaz, and then they will be transferred to the capital, Tehran, in order to conduct tests to determine their identities.