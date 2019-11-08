BEIRUT, LÍBANO (10:20 a.m.) – Irán es capaz de producir una bomba nuclear en menos de un año, dijo una fuente de inteligencia israelí a Kan 11 el jueves por la noche, según informó Arutz Sheva.
“Irán puede lograr una bomba nuclear en menos de un año, si deciden actuar rápidamente en esa dirección”, dijo la inteligencia israelí a Kan 11.
Además, la fuente de inteligencia israelí dijo que Israel sigue enviando materiales a la Agencia Internacional de Energía Atómica (AIEA), pero que debido a la burocracia, la agencia verifica los materiales muy lentamente.
Israel ha estado monitoreando de cerca el programa nuclear iraní durante varios años y sus agencias de inteligencia continúan llevando a cabo actividades de ‘seguridad’ que buscan evitar que la República Islámica alcance esta arma.
A pesar de estas acusaciones, Irán sostiene que su tecnología nuclear no tiene nada que ver con la producción de la bomba, sino con la mejora de la vida cotidiana de su gente.
