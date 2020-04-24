BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:40 P.M.) – The Fars News Agency published scenes, which were not previously posted, showing the launch of the satellite “Noor” by the satellite carrier “Qasd” earlier this week.
On Wednesday, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard said it had successfully launched the country’s first military satellite into orbit, at a time of tension between Tehran and the United States over Iran’s nuclear and missile programs.
The Revolutionary Guards said in a statement on its website that the satellite is orbiting 425 km from the Earth’s surface.
They added that the IRGC used the (Qasd) missile to launch the satellite, but did not elaborate on other details of the technology used.
تصاویر دیده نشده از لحظه پرتاب ماهواره نور
توسط ماهواره بر قاصد pic.twitter.com/Dz2Nqw8aYw
— ترمه🇮🇷 (@TermehTttt) April 23, 2020
The IRGC said that the missile uses a mixture of solid and liquid fuel.
U.S. officials say they fear that the long-range ballistic technology used to put satellites into orbit could also be used to launch nuclear warheads. Tehran denied the U.S. claims that this activity is a cover for developing ballistic missiles and says it has never attempted to develop nuclear weapons.
In the latest verbal war, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he instructed the U.S. Navy to shoot Iranian boats if they harassed U.S. ships at sea, a week after the United States announced that 11 Revolutionary Guards ships dangerously approached U.S. ships In the Gulf.
“I have instructed the U.S. Navy to destroy any Iranian boats if they harass our ships at sea,” Trump wrote on Twitter after the Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced the launch of the military satellite into orbit.
Iran immediately responded, with the Revolutionary Guards Commander Hussein Salami saying: “We have issued orders to target any American military unit that endangers our warships or non-warships.”
The satellite launch comes months after the senior Iranian military commander, Major-General Qassem Soleimani, was killed in a strike by a U.S. drone in Baghdad on January 3.
