BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The Iranian media published, for the first time, the image of Mahmoud Mousavi Majd, the man accused of spying for America and Israel, and providing them with information about the movements of the late Quds Force commander, General Qassem Soleimani.
According to the state-owned Fars News Agency: “The image of the Iranian spy agent for the CIA and the Mossad Zionist Mahmoud Mousavi Majd, who was sentenced to death by the Islamic Revolutionary Court in Iran, was published for the first time.”
لأول مرة .. نشر صورة الجاسوس المدان بإفشاء أماكن تواجد الشهيد الفريق سليماني للموساد الإسرائيلي
صورة الجاسوس “محمود موسوي مجد” المحكوم بالإعدام في قضية إفشاء أماكن تواجدالشهيد الفريق قاسم سليماني للموساد الإسرائيلي pic.twitter.com/gZ623Va4MV
— وكالة أنباء فارس (@arabicfarsnews) June 11, 2020
Activists had circulated on social networking sites, last Tuesday evening, a picture of Mahmoud Mousavi Majd, who was accused by the judicial authorities of spying for America and Israel, and providing them with information about the movements of the late Quds Force commander,.
The activists released a photo of Majd also accompanied by General Hussein Hamdani, the commander of Iranian forces who was killed in Syria in 2015.
Judicial spokesman, Ghulam Hussein Ismaili, announced the death sentence against Majd after he was convicted of spying for the Mossad and the CIA, and providing information about the movements of Qassem Soleimani.
It is noteworthy to mention that the late commander of the Iranian Quds Force was killed in a U.S. air raid on Baghdad Airport on January 3rd, 2020; he was accompanied by the former deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Units of Iraq, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis.
