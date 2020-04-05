BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:40 P.M.) – Iran is preparing to construct a new naval destroyer to with a displacement of almost 6,000 tonnes already in 2020, the head of the Iranian Defense Ministry’s Marine Industries Organisation said on Friday in an interview with the state-run Mehr news agency.
“In the defense ministry we are working on the construction of a 6,000-ton destroyer in the long-run,” Rear Admiral Amir Rastegari said, as quoted by the agency, adding that executive preparations for the project will commence this year.
According to Rastegari, the destroyer will ensure the ministry’s persistent strategic presence in international waters.
The admiral also noted that destroyers and giant submarines would make up a major part of the Iranian navy’s fleet in the near future, adding that Iran ranks first among the Persian Gulf littoral states in terms of producing marine equipment.
Since 2015, the Iranian military has greatly increased the size of their naval forces, with the incorporation of several small patrol boats that are often used by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Forces (IRGC) in the Strait of Hormuz waters.
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.