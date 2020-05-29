BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), General Hussein Salami, announced that the IRGC’s naval forces have received 112 new warships.

Salami said during the handover ceremony of 112 new warships in Bandar Abbas that this step is part of the birth of a new naval force in the Gulf called ‘Iran’.

The commander of the Revolutionary Guards said in a speech: “These boats will increase the offensive power of the Iranian navy in the Gulf waters.”

He explained that the strengthening of military force is part of the road map, which is being pursued by the Revolutionary Guards, adding that “Iran is seeking to break the will of the enemy by continuing to produce militarily and aggressively.”

This move by the Iranian authorities comes at a time when tensions between the U.S. and Islamic Republic are at a decade-long-high.

Last month, the IRGC intercepted a U.S. destroyer as it was making its way through the Strait of Hormuz, which is in the Persian Gulf region.

The move was widely condemned by Washington, especially U.S. President Donald Trump, who later issued a stern warning to Iran.

Trump has called on his country’s navy to use force against the IRGC if they come within 100 meters of their warships in the Persian Gulf.

In turn, Iran responded by warning the U.S. that they will continue to carry out their missions around the State of Hormuz, while adding that they will respond to any threat within their maritime borders.

