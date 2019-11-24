The Iranian Navy plans to manufacture a giant destroyer which can navigate in international waters for long journeys.

Declaring the plan in his remarks on Sunday, Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said his force has developed the ‘Negin’ project to build the new destroyer.

He said the new destroyer will weigh between 5,000 to 7,000 tons and will be able to sail in far-distanced areas for quite a long time.

The heaviest destroyers being used by the Iranian Naval forces weight nearly 1,300 tons.

Iran has made major achievements in manufacturing different weapons and military equipment, especially naval vessels.

The Iranian navy in December announced plans to manufacture a home-made trimaran (with three hulls in parallel) destroyer named Safineh to be used in asymmetric coastal warfare and rapid reaction operations.

The blueprint of the heavy vessel which is 100 meters long and enjoys the trimaran technology was unveiled late last year.

Also, low hydrodynamic resistance in high speed and a floating propulsion system appropriate to the needed corresponding dimensions and speed are among other features of Safineh.

The warship also has a large deck, twice as big as a single-hull vessel of the same tonnage, and it can carry all types of helicopters operating in the Iranian Navy, including RH.

Source: Fars News

Advertisements