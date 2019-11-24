The Iranian Navy plans to manufacture a giant destroyer which can navigate in international waters for long journeys.
Declaring the plan in his remarks on Sunday, Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said his force has developed the ‘Negin’ project to build the new destroyer.
He said the new destroyer will weigh between 5,000 to 7,000 tons and will be able to sail in far-distanced areas for quite a long time.
The heaviest destroyers being used by the Iranian Naval forces weight nearly 1,300 tons.
Iran has made major achievements in manufacturing different weapons and military equipment, especially naval vessels.
The Iranian navy in December announced plans to manufacture a home-made trimaran (with three hulls in parallel) destroyer named Safineh to be used in asymmetric coastal warfare and rapid reaction operations.
The blueprint of the heavy vessel which is 100 meters long and enjoys the trimaran technology was unveiled late last year.
Also, low hydrodynamic resistance in high speed and a floating propulsion system appropriate to the needed corresponding dimensions and speed are among other features of Safineh.
The warship also has a large deck, twice as big as a single-hull vessel of the same tonnage, and it can carry all types of helicopters operating in the Iranian Navy, including RH.
Source: Fars News
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.