BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – On Saturday, the Iranian judiciary announced that the passengers of the Mahan Air flight that had been intercepted by American fighters on Thursday, July 23rd, can prosecute the U.S. military in front of the Iranian courts for the damage caused to them.

“All passengers of Mahan Air Flight 1152, both Iranians and non-Iranians, can sue the U.S. terrorist army, commanders, perpetrators, supervisors and aides, in Iranian courts,” the semi-official Labor News Agency quoted Ali Bagheri Knei, head of the Judicial Human Rights Committee, as saying in regards to physical damages.”

He said that complainants could also follow international legal avenues through the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the United Nations agency that oversees international civil aviation agreements .

He continued, “Iranian courts apply laws dealing with human rights violations and reckless and terrorist actions of the United States in the region. ”

The U.S. has not responded to Iran’s announcement about potential lawsuits; however, they did confirm the interception over Syria last Thursday.

According to the U.S. Central Command (Centcom), only one F-15 jet intercepted the Iranian aircraft and they were doing so to protect the forces in the Al-Tanf region.

