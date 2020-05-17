BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – The Iranian Minister of Defense, Amir Hatami, affirmed his country’s readiness to put all of its defense capabilities at the disposal of Iraq, stressing the importance of defense cooperation between the two countries in establishing security and stability in the region.

In a phone call this week, Hatami congratulated his new Iraqi counterpart, Lieutenant General Juma’a Anad Sa’adoun Khatab Al-Jabouri, on his appointment, pointing out that Iran’s vision of Iraq stems from the common causes of history, culture and religion.

Hatami expressed his pleasure to form the new Iraqi government on the basis of demand and national consensus in the framework of the interests of all nationalities, components and sects in Iraq, stressing that his country’s principled policy is “a united, independent and strong Iraq with the participation of all nationalities and sects.”

The Iranian Minister of Defense stressed the importance of defense cooperation between the two countries in establishing security and stability in the region, and said: “We are ready to put all our energies at the disposal of Iraq, and we want to become strategic partners and our relations turn into a successful model of cooperation,” sending an official invitation to Jabouri to visit Iran.

Hatimi hoped that the new Iraqi government would achieve success in fulfilling its responsibility, especially in terms of achieving national demands and improving economic conditions and fighting the coronavirus, revealing that a quantity of medical equipment needed to diagnose the infection, and all other medical personnel supplies, would be delivered as a gift from the Iranian Ministry of Defense to the Iraqi embassy in Tehran.

