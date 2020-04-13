BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 A.M.) – In a new report by the The New York Times, the Israeli intelligence agency, Mossad, concluded that Iran was no longer an imminent security threat to Israel, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Citing ‘informed’ sources, the NYT said that the coronavirus outbreak in Israel has prompted the intelligence agency to confront the pandemic inside the country by obtaining medical equipment and technology from abroad.

The NYT’s Mossad sources said Iran is not posing any immediate threat to Israel because of this coronavirus outbreak, as the Islamic Republic has shifted their attention to combating this deadly illness.

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, the country has a total of 71,166 cases and 4,474 deaths so far from the coronavirus outbreak.

Despite the claims in the article, the Israeli Ministry of Defense has still focused on Hezbollah’s movements in both Lebanon and Syria.

Over the weekend, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) posted a photo of a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) commander meeting with Hezbollah forces in the Al-Quneitra Governorate.

The IDF warned Hezbollah and the Syrian Arab Army that they were watching their movements from afar and would respond to any threat to Israel.

On March 31st, the Israeli Defense Forces carried out a powerful attack on Syria’s Shayrat Airbase, causing significant damage to the western wing of the installation.

