BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami said that Iran needs missiles to contain the United States and Israel, and Tehran will not use its capabilities for other purposes.
According to the Iranian minister, the United States has repeatedly repeated, in recent years, a possible military scenario against Iran and Israel, in what he considered:
“(Under these circumstances) we must be prepared to respond to any potential aggression. In recent years, we have faced such actions repeatedly and responded to them immediately.”
As examples of Tehran’s response, the minister cited a U.S. drone that was shot down by Iranian air defenses after penetrating Iranian airspace in the Strait of Hormuz last year, and the terrorist attack in Ahvaz in 2018, to which Tehran responded with a strike on terrorist sites in Syria, as well as a missile attack on the U.S. base In Iraq (Ain al-Assad) after the American operation against General Qassem Soleimani.
The minister added, “I repeat again: the missiles are only required to deter the United States and the associated Israeli regime, and we will not use our missile capabilities for any other purpose.”
In recent years, Iran has sought to improve the accuracy of its missiles under development. The launches and experiments conducted by Tehran after the agreement on the Iranian nuclear program in 2015 raise the concern of the West and several countries in the region.
