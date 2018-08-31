BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – Iran has reportedly moved its ballistic missiles to their on the ground allies in Iraq, the Reuters News Agency reported today.
According to the Reuters report, Iran sent these missiles to its allies in response to the U.S.’ increased sanctions against the Persian Gulf nation.
Reuters said that three Iranian officials told them of this recent move; it was also confirmed by two western intelligent sources.
“The logic was to have a backup plan if Iran was attacked,” one senior Iranian official told Reuters. “The number of missiles is not high, just a couple of dozen, but it can be increased if necessary.”
The Iraqi government and military both declined to comment.
