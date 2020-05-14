BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has commented on the statements of the U.S. envoy, Brian Hook, who has threatened to return all U.N. sanctions against Iran if the Security Council does not extend the arms embargo on Tehran.
Zarif said, “The foolish allegations of American officials towards the nuclear agreement are not new, and it is not surprising that those proposing to inject citizens with antiseptics to prevent coronavirus are members of the nuclear agreement after violating the U.N. resolution and withdrawing from the agreement.”
“Brian Hook has nothing to do with the nuclear deal to claim that nothing will remain of it until the American elections … the nuclear agreement is a strong document and the Americans will realize in the future that their withdrawal from the agreement will not be in their interest … All Washington’s allies said that the American reasoning to extend the arms embargo on Iran unacceptable,” he continued.
Zarif pointed out that the nuclear agreement is related to Iran and the countries remaining in it, calling on the remaining nations to change their behavior in implementing the agreement, noting that Iran can return to fully implementing the nuclear agreement if the remaining countries fulfill their obligations.
The Foreign Minister pointed out that the Iranian nuclear program had developed over the past years, and the nuclear agreement was not impeded.
Zarif’s statements came after Washington publicly threatened to reimpose all U.N. sanctions against Iran if the Security Council did not extend the arms embargo on Tehran, which is scheduled to end in October, according to the nuclear agreement.
The U.S. special envoy to Iran, Brian Hook, confirmed this strategy two weeks after an American official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the United States has informed Britain, France and Germany of their plan to do so.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.