BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has commented on the statements of the U.S. envoy, Brian Hook, who has threatened to return all U.N. sanctions against Iran if the Security Council does not extend the arms embargo on Tehran.

Zarif said, “The foolish allegations of American officials towards the nuclear agreement are not new, and it is not surprising that those proposing to inject citizens with antiseptics to prevent coronavirus are members of the nuclear agreement after violating the U.N. resolution and withdrawing from the agreement.”

“Brian Hook has nothing to do with the nuclear deal to claim that nothing will remain of it until the American elections … the nuclear agreement is a strong document and the Americans will realize in the future that their withdrawal from the agreement will not be in their interest … All Washington’s allies said that the American reasoning to extend the arms embargo on Iran unacceptable,” he continued.

Zarif pointed out that the nuclear agreement is related to Iran and the countries remaining in it, calling on the remaining nations to change their behavior in implementing the agreement, noting that Iran can return to fully implementing the nuclear agreement if the remaining countries fulfill their obligations.

The Foreign Minister pointed out that the Iranian nuclear program had developed over the past years, and the nuclear agreement was not impeded.

Zarif’s statements came after Washington publicly threatened to reimpose all U.N. sanctions against Iran if the Security Council did not extend the arms embargo on Tehran, which is scheduled to end in October, according to the nuclear agreement.

The U.S. special envoy to Iran, Brian Hook, confirmed this strategy two weeks after an American official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the United States has informed Britain, France and Germany of their plan to do so.

Advertisements