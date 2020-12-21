BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Iranian Foreign Ministry mockingly responded to Saudi Arabia’s calls for consultations with the Gulf states, noting that there are 15 countries that border Iran, and it has close relations with all of them, with the exception of Saudi Arabia.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said: “Iran is bordered by 15 countries from the north, west, east, and the Gulf, and the countries of the region are all friends of Iran, and we have close relations with them except for Saudi Arabia.”

He continued: “Of course, one or two countries are trying to speak on behalf of others, which is worthless,” noting that “there is no new topic for discussion in the UN Security Council.”

He pointed out that the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, traveled to the Sultanate of Oman recently, and will later visit Kuwait and Qatar.

In the context of talking about the regional situation, Khatibzadeh stressed that “with regard to the region, Tehran has confirmed that some countries have become arms markets and have become a source of aggression, from the Horn of Africa, North Africa, to Yemen.”

“We can talk with the Gulf states about the region’s issues when these countries reach maturity, and they believe that the region’s problems must be solved within the region,” Khatibzadeh said, warning that “security cannot be achieved through buying security from outside.”

Khatibzadeh declared that Iran’s arms “have always been open to the countries of the region,” adding that “all states must pay attention to the facts on the ground and abide by their borders and position.”