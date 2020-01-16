BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – The Iranian Ministry of Defense is mulling the purchase of China’s J-10 multi-role fighter jet, the Sina News Agency reported on Wednesday.

According to the Sina report, Qatar has provided Iran with $3 billion (U.S.) in financial assistance after the accidental downing of the Ukrainian airliner by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The report said Iran will give the families of the victims approximately $1.5 billion, which is roughly $850,000/victim.

The remaining sum from the financial assistance will be reportedly used to boost Iran’s air force, as many of their aircraft are outdated.

“At present, the Iranian Air Force is in the worst equipment situation, and new fighters are urgently needed to replace the old ones. The J-10 is one of the potential targets,” Sina reported, highlighting that the Islamic Republic is seriously considering the Chinese aircraft.

The J-10, which is one of China’s domestically-made fighter jets, and Russia’s S-30 are being seriously considered to replace their aging aircraft.

“The J-10C is a typical multi-purpose fighter and can be replaced at the same time. These models help to simplify logistics. At the same time, the Russian Su-30 fighter is also a potential purchase target. The Su-30 fighter has a large range and a large amount of ammunition, which can just replace the F14 heavy fighter,” they added.

The Iranian Ministry of Defense has not commented on this latest report from China’s Sina News.

