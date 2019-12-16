BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:55 P.M.) – Iran may acquire the Russian Su-57 stealth fighter jet in the future to bolster their air force’s capabilities and increase their military’s overall strength, a new report from Bulgarian Military News read on Monday.
“Acquiring small numbers of elite fighters, possibly coupled with retiring of multiple older squadrons, could provide the most cost effective means for Iran to modernise its aerial warfare capabilities. Such an approach would be far from unprecedented. Russia and Vietnam both cut the size of their fighter fleets in the Cold War’s aftermath due to budgetary constraints, but invested in small numbers of elite air superiority fighters to provide a qualitative deterrent rather than a quantitative one,” the publication said.
The website said the Su-57 could be a possibility at this juncture because Iran is facing heavy financial burdens due to the ongoing sanctions that have been imposed on the Islamic Republic.
“Perhaps the only fighter on offer for export which is capable of providing the capabilities Iran will require is the Russian Su-57 next generation air superiority fighter, which entered serial production in July 2019 and is currently being marketed to clients worldwide,” they continued.
However, according to the publication, if they were to order a full strength squadron, this could set the Iranian government back at least $3 billion, not including the operational costs for maintaining these new warplanes.
In the past few months, several reports have surfaced about Iran’s flirtation with the S-400 system, which is comparable in costs with the Su-57.
“The cost would be similar to that of three S-400 regiments, but the contribution two dozen Su-57 fighters could make to Iran’s defences – equipped with hypersonic air to air missiles and next generation avionics and electric warfare systems – would arguably be greater,” the website said.
It should be pointed out that neither Iran nor Russia has commented on these claims. Iran is currently under heavy U.S. sanctions and the sale of these warplanes to the Islamic Republic could damage the Russian Federation’s relationship with Israel.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.