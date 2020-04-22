BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Wednesday, the first successful launch of a military satellite into space.
The Revolutionary Guards said that the first Iranian military satellite, “Noor 1”, was launched using the “Qasd” carrier missile in two stages, indicating that the satellite is in orbit at a distance of 425 km from the Earth’s surface.
The Revolutionary Guards added that the launch of the carrier rocket was successfully carried out from the desert in central Iran, considering this “a major achievement and a recent development in the Iranian missile field.”
The Iranian defense had announced last February that the launch of the homemade “Zafar” satellite had failed and that it had not been able to reach the required orbit around the Earth.
This is a major event in Iran, as the country has tried to send a satellite into orbit for several years.
The U.S. previously condemned Iran’s attempts to send a satellite into orbit, fearing that this might further their rocket capabilities given the ongoing turmoil in the Persian Gulf region.
