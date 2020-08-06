BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Abbas Mousavi, considered the sympathy expressed by Washington and Tel Aviv to the Lebanese people over the recent tragedy at the Beirut port to be hypocritical.
He said: “If America and Israel are truly sincere in their sympathy for Lebanon, they should lift the sanctions they imposed recently on the Lebanese people.
Mousavi continued: “These two systems were not at all honest, contrary to what they claim, and the Lebanese government and the Lebanese people knew the truth of these two systems and with God’s help, Lebanon will witness the return of stability and peace in light of the help of Islamic governments, Muslim peoples and other countries of the world, and they will not need hypocritical assistance from the Israeli entity and usurper Americans.”
On Tuesday, a massive blast rocked the Lebanese capital, killing over 130 people and wounding an estimated 4,000 others.
Since the explosion, more than 300,000 have been displaced from their homes due to the damage caused by the blast at the Beirut Port.
